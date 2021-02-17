Throwback: Nicki Minaj's abusive relationship with late father

Rapper Nicki Minaj still holds her silence regarding her father Robert Maraj death who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in New York last Friday however, time to time she revealed the abuse that she and her mother bore.

Her father struggled with addiction to drugs which led to violence towards her mother.

"When I first came to America," she told Rolling Stone in 2010.

"I would go in my room and kneel down at the foot of my bed and pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother. Because I always felt like if I took care of my mother, my mother wouldn't have to stay with my father, and he was the one, at that time, that was bringing us pain."

"We didn't want him around at all, and so I always felt like being rich would cure everything, and that was always what drove me," she added then.

The singer detailed about her ordeal and how there would be "lots of screams" and "holes punched into the walls in anger" during her childhood.

"I was disappointed in my father, I just wanted him to be Daddy and be the happy person that I remembered, and I was afraid, very afraid, that something would happen to my mother," she said in that interview.

"I had nightmares about it."

She even shared that her father tried to burn the house down.

"My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last minute... We were young, it was like 3 or 4 in the morning. We saw just smoke," she told Wendy Williams on her show.

The rapper also got candid about her young years.

"All of my young and teenage early years we lived in fear that my mother would be killed by my father. It was ridiculous," she told the outlet, according to Huffington Post.

"It was very tough emotionally for me to have a parent who was an alcoholic and a drug addict… My father was violent — physically and verbally."