PML-N's Khawaja Asif taken to Lahore hospital from jail

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif on Tuesday was shifted to Lahore's Mayo Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail.



Speaking to Geo News, Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam said that the PML-N leader was brought to the medical facility after he complained of eye-sight issues.

"After an examination, we found his eyes have developed a cataract," he said.

Dr Aslam said that Asif is healthy and he has undergone necessary tests including one for COVID-19. The reports are expected within 24 hours, following which a decision to carry out a cataract operation would be taken.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif on allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.