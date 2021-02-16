PM Imran Khan reveals story behind winning a $72,000 car in 1989

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared a memorable newspaper clip on his Instagram account and revealed that he was awarded the title of the "International Cricketer of the Year" in 1989. He also disclosed that he won a $72,000 Rover car along with the title for which he came under unnecessary criticism from the Australian Press.

According to Geo.tv, the article further detailed that Imran Khan became the first Asian cricketer to win the award since its inception in 1979 as well as the eighth overseas player to take the major prize.





However, the news did not settle well with the then Australian cricket skipper Allan Border who said that the award should have been given to his teammate Dean Jones instead.

Per the article, when PM Imran Khan went out to toss with Aussie cricketer Allan Border at the MCG for the first of the best of three finals, he wore a specially printed T-shirt saying "I'm sorry I won the car."

When Imran Khan told interviewer Ian Chappell that the proceeds from the $72,000 Rover 827 Vitesse were to be donated to the cancer hospital he was setting up in Lahore at the time, Allan Border's was embarrassed.