PSL 6: Fans curious after Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf wear Quetta Gladiators jerseys

Actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali. — Instagram

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali have left fans wondering as both of them wore Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators' jersey, days before the much-awaited tournament kicks off.

Ashraf and Ali, taking to Instagram, shared their snaps wearing the PSL franchise's jerseys.

Bilal Ashraf asked his fans, "What's cooking?", while Maya Ali said, "Ho jaaye Phir. #AarYaPaar?"

Moreover, an official of the PSL franchise, on his Instagram account, left fans wondering as he wrote: "Guess what⁉️ Ho jaaye Phir #AarYaPaar........"

PSL 6 is set to begin from February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium. Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on February 20.