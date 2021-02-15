close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

PSL 6: Fans curious after Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf wear Quetta Gladiators jerseys

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021
Actors Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali. — Instagram

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali have left fans wondering as both of them wore Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators' jersey, days before the much-awaited tournament kicks off.

Ashraf and Ali, taking to Instagram, shared their snaps wearing the PSL franchise's jerseys.

Bilal Ashraf asked his fans, "What's cooking?", while Maya Ali said, "Ho jaaye Phir. #AarYaPaar?"

Moreover, an official of the PSL franchise, on his Instagram account, left fans wondering as he wrote: "Guess what⁉️ Ho jaaye Phir #AarYaPaar........"

PSL 6 is set to begin from February 20 at Karachi's National Stadium. Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful HBL PSL 2020 campaign, by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on February 20.

Latest News

More From Sports