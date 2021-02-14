Minal Khan, beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have romantic Valentine's Day celebration

Pakistani actress Minal Khan had a romantic Valentine's Day celebration with her man Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable photo with her beau celebrating the day of love.

She can be seen posing with a red heart balloon against a pink backdrop, fitting to the Valentine's Day theme.

The love birds can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they looked cozy together.

"Love is in the air. Simple and sweet," she captioned the photo.

The sweet post got fans swooning with many showering compliments on the couple.

