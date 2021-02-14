Ertugrul actor praises Pakistani children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Celal Al applauded a group of a Pakistani children for recreating a battle scene from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" in a viral video.
Sharing the video to his Instagram stories, Celal Al wrote in Turkish "Mashallah. Pakistani soldiers".
The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and and "Kurulus:Osman".
The Turkish TV series is immensely popular in Pakistan and it's being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.