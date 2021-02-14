close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Ertugrul actor praises Pakistani children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Turkish actor Celal Al  applauded a group of a Pakistani children for recreating a battle scene from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" in a viral video.

Sharing the video to his Instagram stories, Celal Al wrote in Turkish "Mashallah. Pakistani soldiers".

The actor essayed the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and and "Kurulus:Osman".

The Turkish TV series is immensely popular in Pakistan and it's being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

