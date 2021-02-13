After Sarfaraz Ahmed's tweet, Mohammad Hafeez posts cryptic message

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. — AFP/File

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday posted a cryptic message on Twitter following former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's response to him.



"Shallow minded approach EXPOSED!," wrote Hafeez.

The development comes shortly after sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the players to refrain from such bickering and had settled the dispute.

The Hafeez vs Sarfaraz debate was triggered after Hafeez’s congratulatory tweet to Muhammad Rizwan in which he had hit indirectly at his former skipper prompting a strong response from him.