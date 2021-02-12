Earthquake hits several parts of Pakistan

Pakistan was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake at 10:02pm on Friday night, with no life losses reported so far.

The earthquake tremors were felt in the capital, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Dir, and Chitral.

According to the Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km into the ground. Citizens have been advised to remain careful as the aftershocks of the earthquake were expected.

Punjab

In response, Rescue Punjab said that despite such a high-intensity earthquake, no reports of life losses had been reported.



Moreover, Director-General Rescue Punjab has issued a high-alert, according to a spokesperson.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said that citizens could call 1700 to inform the authorities of any losses. However, no life losses had been reported in the province, but some people were injured.

Furthermore, in neighbouring India, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Punjab, sending tremors across north India, including Delhi-and parts of Uttar Pradesh. There was no immediate report of loss of lives or casualties.

AJK

In the adjacent areas of Muzaffarabad, the intensity of the tremors was intense, including Neelum, Jehlum, Bagh, Poonch, Mirpur, and other areas.



Police and rescue officials said that two people were injured so far in Bagh, however, no life losses were reported.

GB

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Diamer, Hunza, and all four district of Baltistan were hit by the earthquake. People came out of their house and began prayers.

NDMA responds

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson said the institution was in contact with all the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA).

"NDMA is in contact with all PDMAs and getting updates from across Pakistan," the spokesperson said, adding that no loss of life had been reported so far.

