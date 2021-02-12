Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiator players start arriving in Karachi for first PSL 6 match

KARACHI: Foreign players are continuing to arrive in Karachi for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.



Colin Ingram of Karachi Kings, head coach Herschelle Gibbs, Chadwick Walton and Noor Ahmad have reached Karachi to participate in PSL 6, while players from Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandar are also expected to arrive soon.

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy will arrive in Karachi tonight to participate in PSL, while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Imamul Haq and Kamran Akmal have joined the team.



Apart from this, Ravi Bopara will arrive in Karachi tomorrow while Rutherford and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman will arrive in Karachi on February 14

Once the franchise squad is complete, there will be coronavirus tests and when the report is clear, the players and officials will go into a bio-secure bubble.

The training sessions of the franchise teams are scheduled from February 15 and the opening match of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will be played on February 20.