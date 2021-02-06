close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence injured on set after a ‘controlled glass explosion’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 06, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence was shooting for the film in Boston when the mishap occurred 

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has sustain injuries on her face after an accident occurred on the set of her upcoming film, Don’t Look Up.

According to TMZ, a “controlled glass explosion” occurred on the set of the Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer which ended up injuring The Hunger Games actor.

As per the report, Lawrence was shooting for the film in Boston when the mishap occurred and a shard of glass cut the actor’s eyelid.

A source told the outlet that while Lawrence’s eye was bleeding profusely, the injury “wasn’t that bad.”

Following the incident, production was shut down for a day. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment