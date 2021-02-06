Jennifer Lawrence injured on set after a ‘controlled glass explosion’

Jennifer Lawrence was shooting for the film in Boston when the mishap occurred

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has sustain injuries on her face after an accident occurred on the set of her upcoming film, Don’t Look Up.

According to TMZ, a “controlled glass explosion” occurred on the set of the Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer which ended up injuring The Hunger Games actor.

As per the report, Lawrence was shooting for the film in Boston when the mishap occurred and a shard of glass cut the actor’s eyelid.

A source told the outlet that while Lawrence’s eye was bleeding profusely, the injury “wasn’t that bad.”

Following the incident, production was shut down for a day.