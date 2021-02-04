close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2021

Video of Bilal Saeed video draws ire

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 04, 2021

A video of singer Bilal Saeed attacking his brother and a woman  went viral on the internet.

Bial is seen fighting in the presence of Dolphin Force officials  in Lahore.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 10 within the remits of Sundar Police Station.

The police said that Bilal Saeed had moved an application against his brother for registration of an FIR.

They said that no case was registered in the incident after the matter was resolved between the two brothers.

When contacted by the media, Bilal Saeed's manager refused to comment on the issue.

