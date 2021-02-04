Video of Bilal Saeed video draws ire

A video of singer Bilal Saeed attacking his brother and a woman went viral on the internet.

Bial is seen fighting in the presence of Dolphin Force officials in Lahore.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 10 within the remits of Sundar Police Station.

The police said that Bilal Saeed had moved an application against his brother for registration of an FIR.

They said that no case was registered in the incident after the matter was resolved between the two brothers.

When contacted by the media, Bilal Saeed's manager refused to comment on the issue.