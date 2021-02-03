Govt officials of Gilgit claim the city is 'finally free of COVID-19'

Photo: File

Government officials of Gilgit have claimed that the city has finally become "free of COVID-19."

According to Geo.tv, Gilgit's Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday took to his Twitter account and shared the city's daily situation report for COVID-19 released by the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre of Gilgit-Baltistan's health department.

Responding to the tweet, the Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan's Home Department Muhammad Ali Randhawa thanked God for the development.

"Alhamdulillah," the secretary wrote.

According to the daily situation report which shows zero new cases in Gilgit city, since the outbreak of the virus, Gilgit-Baltistan collectively has witnessed a total of 4,912 cases in the region out of which 4,794 people have recovered, while 102 people have died.

In total, Pakistan has recorded 549,038 coronavirus cases in the country. Of the total, 504,046 have recovered, while 11,802 people have succumbed to the virus.

On February 3, the country recorded 1,384 new cases along with 56 deaths, while the positivity ratio was recorded at 4%.