close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Do you know who the first person was to get the COVID-19 jab in Pakistan?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal minister supervising the first coronavirus shot as Pakistan kicks off its vaccination drive, on February 2, 2021. — YouTube/Prime Minister's Office Pakistan

Pakistan started  its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, and the country will administer the vaccine in three phases. Frontline health care workers are the first ones who will receive the jab. 

In a ceremony earlier in the day — with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and other ministers present — the first person was administered the vaccine.

Umar revealed on Twitter that Dr Rana Imran Sikander, who heads the COVID-19 ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, received the shot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan