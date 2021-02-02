Do you know who the first person was to get the COVID-19 jab in Pakistan?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, and the country will administer the vaccine in three phases. Frontline health care workers are the first ones who will receive the jab.
In a ceremony earlier in the day — with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and other ministers present — the first person was administered the vaccine.
Umar revealed on Twitter that Dr Rana Imran Sikander, who heads the COVID-19 ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, received the shot.