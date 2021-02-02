Mohammad Rizwan during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Picture PCB

There are only a few days left for Pakistan and South Africa to lock horns in the second Test match in Rawalpindi. Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is impressing everyone during the practice session as he gears up to perform against the Proteas.

The 28-year-old from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has managed to retain his place in the squad in place of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed owing to his impressive wicketkeeping and batting skills.

He still hasn't lost his touch, according to the recent pictures of the wicketkeeper shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Rizwan has played 12 Test matches and scored six half-centuries at an average of 38.81 runs. He has also played 35 ODIs, scoring 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries at an average of 30.41.

He led Pakistan in the recent away series against New Zealand where the green shirts lost miserably but his batting prowess impressed critics and fans alike.