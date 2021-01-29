close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2021

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress says will share 'exciting news' for Pakistani fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Gulsim  Ali portrays  Aslihan Hatun in the popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress on Friday shared a video message for her Pakistani fans.

In the video message posted to her Instagram stories, Gulsim says "My friends and fans in Pakistan. I have some exciting news just for you. Very soon. InshAllah. Lots of love from Turkey.

The actress recorded the message with Pakistani and Turkish flags placed in front of her.

Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in the second, third and the fourth season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Latest News

More From Entertainment