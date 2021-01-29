Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun actress says will share 'exciting news' for Pakistani fans

Gulsim Ali portrays Aslihan Hatun in the popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress on Friday shared a video message for her Pakistani fans.

In the video message posted to her Instagram stories, Gulsim says "My friends and fans in Pakistan. I have some exciting news just for you. Very soon. InshAllah. Lots of love from Turkey.

The actress recorded the message with Pakistani and Turkish flags placed in front of her.

Gulsim Ali plays Aslihan Hatun in the second, third and the fourth season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".