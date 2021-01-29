PSL 2021: Official song to be release next week, say sources





Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal, and Young Stunners feature in the new PSL 2021 track. Photo: File

Song scheduled to be released next week, say sources.



It's that time of the year again for fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) because according to sources familiar with the matter, the official song is scheduled to be released next week.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans across the globe have loved every edition of the PSL due to the exhilarating action and impressive display of athletic prowess by the players.

However, each year, fans also wait anxiously for the official PSL song that sets the tone ahead of the tournament.

This time around, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and the exciting Young Stunners have lent their voices for the song.

It has been decided to release the song through various sources. Also, due to the prevalent coronavirus situation, no official ceremony for the song release will be held, confirmed sources.



Sources told Geo News that it is expected that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be allowed to welcome crowds to the stands during the matches. The PCB will finalise a plan to promote the league only after the government gives it the green signal to host crowds for the matches.

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin from February 20 in Karachi. The opening ceremony of the league will be held in accordance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), confirmed sources.