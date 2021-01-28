close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Queen horrified after Prince Philip plans to knock down royal family's beloved residence

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 28, 2021

Prince Philip wanted to knock down the Sandringham Estate, leaving Queen Elizabeth in shock

Prince Philip left Queen Elizabeth, and the rest of Buckingham Palace residents, in a deep state of horror after he revealed his plans of demolishing one of royal family's cherished residences.

According  to royal experts, the Duke of Edinburgh wanted to knock down the Sandringham Estate, where most of the royal family's annual Christmas celebrations take place.

Dr Jonathan Foyle told Channel 5, "It might surprise us to think of the Duke of Edinburgh suggesting that Sandringham should be demolished but once upon a time he did that in 1960.

"Prince Philip proposed that it should be pulled down and dusty old rooms might be replaced altogether with something more modern and befitting of a 20th-century monarchy," Foyle went on. 

"The Queen Mother had not really bought into that whole picture. She was horrified that a house that she loved might be threatened with demolition," the expert concluded.

Latest News

More From Entertainment