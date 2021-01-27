Jennifer Aniston debuts fresh hair look as she returns to 'The Morning Show'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston makes her return to television with a new look.
Taking to Instagram, the actress made her return to television series The Morning Show with photos showing off her new look.
The Oscar winner could be seen posing in the photos with her hair stylist Chris McMillian evidently showing off her brighter locks which fall past her shoulders.
"Aaand we're back...," she captioned the post.
