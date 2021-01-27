close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 27, 2021

Jennifer Aniston debuts fresh hair look as she returns to 'The Morning Show'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston makes her return to television with a new look. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress made her return to television series The Morning Show with photos showing off her new look.

The Oscar winner could be seen posing in the photos with her hair stylist Chris McMillian evidently showing off her brighter locks which fall past her shoulders.

"Aaand we're back...," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment