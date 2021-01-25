Meghan Markle’s quick response to Prince Harry’s proposal drew criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love has only been getting stronger with each passing day.



And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now become a power couple for many, royal fans are curious to know how the lovebirds decided they belonged with each other.

During their engagement interview in 2017, Harry had revealed how he proposed to Meghan after a year of dating and how quick the former actor was to respond.

Meghan claimed that the two were “trying to roast a chicken” when Harry went down on one knee and popped the question.

Harry joined in and recalled: “She didn’t even let me finish. She said, ‘Can I say yes, can I say yes?’ and then were hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring.’”

Her prompt response to the proposal caught her quite a lot of flak as well as some attached labels like “social climber” on her. However, many experts believe the eagerness was a sign that Meghan knows exactly what she wants in life and has a driven personality.