PMD says Karachi's weather likely to remain dusty till evening

KARACHI: The citizens woke up to a dusty Saturday morning as visibility was reduced to 3 kilometres in different parts of the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the city's visibility reduced to 1.2 kilometres near the airport due to dusty weather, adding that Karachi's weather will remain dusty, cold, and dry till evening.

The Met department said that the current temperature in Karachi is 19°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 12°C to 14°C during the rest of the day.

The wind is blowing at a speed of 10km per hour with a humidity of 17%, while winds from the northwest are likely to blow at a speed of 18 to 36km per hour in the metropolis.



On the other hand, the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranked the port city as the 12th most polluted cities in the world today, informing that Karachi's atmosphere today is harmful to health.



About 166 particulate matter was recorded in Karachi today, while China's Shenyang and Wuhan topped the list of most polluted cities in the world.



The AQI also observed that as per classification, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health, 201 to 300 degrees of pollution is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates hazardous pollution.