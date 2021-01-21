BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ takes home the gold with newest achievement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’s Dynamite recently climbed its way to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 once again and has been retaining its spot on the coveted charts for more than 21 weeks in a row.
The track currently sits at No. 35 according to date released on the January 23-dated Hot 100 chart.
Not only does the song reign supreme on Eastern media, it has also found its audience on US streaming platforms like radio airplay and sales data.