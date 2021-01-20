PM Imran Khan wants foreign funding case hearing to be aired live

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

The proceedings of the foreign funding case should be aired live on TV, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday, as he challenged all those sceptical of his party's activities.



Speaking to journalists in South Waziristan, the prime minister said the proceedings should be open and that the party heads should attend the hearings.

"I can put it to a challenge that PTI is the only political party that has been involved in political fundraising," PM Imran Khan said, adding that the country runs on remittance by overseas Pakistanis.

Slamming the Opposition, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Reman use madressah students to blackmail governments.



"How does he (Fazl) own properties worth billions of rupees?" the premier asked, adding that that the PDM chief was protesting with the sole aim of getting a concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

"They do not understand the nation's mindset. Our people are politically aware. They will not come out to back such thieves," PM Imran Khan said.

The prime minister said that he was thankful to the Opposition for highlighting the foreign funding case and now sources of all parties' funds should be made public.



It is now the Opposition parties' turn to reveal the source of their funds, the prime minister stressed.

PM in South Waziristan

Earlier, PM Imran Khan announced that 3G and 4G services would be available in Waziristan from today, during this visit to the region.

PM Imran Khan shared the news with the people of Waziristan while addressing a Kamyab Jawan Programme's cheque distribution ceremony in Wana.

The prime minister was accompanied by the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar, and Shahbaz Gill.

He was also to be briefed about the development works going on in the region.

