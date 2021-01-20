Over 5,000 Sindh Police officials have contracted COVID-19

An AFP file image.

KARACHI: Sindh Police Spokesperson said on Wednesday that at least 199 personnel have contracted the novel coronavirus in the past four days.

According to the statement, a total of 5,246 police officials have tested positive for the virus so far while 614 are currently undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed the lives of 23 police personnel while 4,609 have recovered.



Sindh is the hardest hit province with 237,308 infections recorded since the novel coronavirus was first detected in late February last year. Today, the active number of cases across the province stands at 18,377.



Data issued by the provincial government shows 21,629 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of January 2021. In almost a year since the virus was first detected in the province, at least 3,830 people have died of it.

Since the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) green-lighted two anti-coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, the AstraZeneca-Oxford and the vaccine by China's Sinopharm, Sindh Health Department has sought Rs1.5 billion for procurement of the inoculations.