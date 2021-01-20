Priyanka Chopra touches on her ‘one problem’ with Hollywood

Hollywood’s newest A-lister Priyanka Chopra has a bone or two to pick with the entertainment industry and she isn’t shy when it comes to wearing her heart on her sleeve.

According to a report by IANS, the actress said, "I chased after this movie, actually, I read about it on Twitter. I had read this book about a decade ago.”

“I was very excited and profoundly moved by it so when I read about the fact that it was being made by Netflix, I got my agents to call the producers and offered my services."

"Pinky as a part has really developed in the movie but I really wanted to be an executive producer on this to offer my support. And my belief is to be able to get South Asian stories influxed into Hollywood.”

She concluded by saying, "We don't see enough representation in global entertainment, considering we're one-fifth of the world's population. So I was very, very excited to offer my support to this movie."