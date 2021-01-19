Prince Charles gears up to take the throne as Britain's King in 'final chapter of monarchy'

Prince Charles magnificent journey as heir apparant began in the 70s

Prince Charles has embarked on the final chapter of his journey to Kingship, with a huge step as the heir apparent to Britain's throne.



The Prince of Wales will be ascending to the throne, after an impressive stint as an environmentalist with the 'Earth Charter' project.

According to HeirPod hosts and royal commentators Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli, "This is really a huge step for Charles, and what he considers to be really part of the final chapter of his legacy as an environmentalist.

"This journey began in the 70s and here we are in 2021, really starting out big," Scobie said.

"To think about nature and the environment having rights and being taken seriously. I thought that was a great way to think about things, something we don't always think about," Rulli agreed.

"It's more than just something that's nice, it's a right that nature actually has. I never thought of it that way before," she added.