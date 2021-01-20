close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
Web Desk
January 20, 2021

Yasmin Rashid says all Punjab nursing schools to be upgraded to colleges

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Representational image. 

LAHORE: All nursing schools in Punjab will be upgraded to colleges with the students receiving degrees instead of diplomas, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Tuesday.

"The nurses will now have the option to pursue masters and PhD programmes," said the health minister, adding that no government worked to uplift nurses. The student capacity has been increased from 1,600 to 2,350 with two midwifery schools being upgraded to college status.

Dr Rashid said the incumbent government had recruited 500 nurses and intends to increase monthly stipend from Rs20,000 to Rs31,000. Moreover, the Shahdara Nursing College would now only train male nurses.

