Tue Jan 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

The All Girl Band takes over social media with hit new track ‘Mera Nahi Hai’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021
‘The All Girl Band’ takes over social media with hit new track ‘Mera Nahi Hai’

The All Girl Band have shot through fame in Pakistan and experts speculate the girls plan to usher in a new era in the music industry.

The girl’s newest success came after their track Mera Nahi Hai scored them an interview on Geo News's morning show Geo Pakistan

Their official music video encompasses a breathtaking collection of shots featuring the girls and citizens from all walks of life. 

Check it out below:


