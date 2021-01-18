Machine Gun Kelly's tweet leaves fans concerned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday left his fans concerned when he tweeted that 'anxiety's eating me alive".
The Cleveland rapper didn't share the details of his health issue with his fans.
On the work front, MGK recently released his musical film "Downfalls High" which also stars TikToker Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.
The rapper is dating Hollywood diva Megan Fox who parted her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.