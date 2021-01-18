close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly's tweet leaves fans concerned

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday left his fans concerned when he tweeted that 'anxiety's eating me alive".

The Cleveland rapper didn't share the details of his health issue with his fans.

On the work front, MGK recently released his musical film "Downfalls High" which also stars TikToker Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.

The rapper is dating Hollywood diva Megan Fox who parted her ways with husband Brian Austin Green. 

