Pervez Musharraf's mother dies in Dubai

Photo: Jang

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's mother Begum Zareen Musharraf has died away in Dubai, family sources confirmed on Friday.

As reported by Geo.tv citing Jang, Zareen Musharraf passed away after prolonged illness. She was staying with Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf at his Dubai residence.

Begum Zareen Musharraf was born in 1920 in Lucknow. According to the Musharraf family, Begum Zareen's funeral prayers will be carried out after Asr on January 16. She will be laid to rest at the Al Quoz Cemetery in Dubai.

Following the death of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's mother, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief over the demise and sent condolences to the former president.

"COAS expresses heartfelt condolences on [the] passing of [the] mother of General Pervez Musharraf (retd)," a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen."



