close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Viking's Lagertha to star in upcoming film with Liam Neeson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

The trailer for Liam Neeson's upcoming film "The Marksman" has been released.

The new film will also feature "Vikings" actress Katheryn Winnick who played Lagertha in the historical show. 

The actress recently shared the trailer for her upcoming film on Instaram.

Meanwhile, "Vikings" has won the "Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards."

Taking to Instagram, Winnick shared a picture from the historical series and congratulated all the cast, crew and creator Michael Hirst.

The final season of "Vikings" recently released on Prime Video and Netflix.

Katheryn portrayed Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar Lothbrok, in the hits series. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment