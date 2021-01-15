Viking's Lagertha to star in upcoming film with Liam Neeson

The trailer for Liam Neeson's upcoming film "The Marksman" has been released.

The new film will also feature "Vikings" actress Katheryn Winnick who played Lagertha in the historical show.

The actress recently shared the trailer for her upcoming film on Instaram.

Meanwhile, "Vikings" has won the "Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards."

Taking to Instagram, Winnick shared a picture from the historical series and congratulated all the cast, crew and creator Michael Hirst.

The final season of "Vikings" recently released on Prime Video and Netflix.

Katheryn portrayed Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar Lothbrok, in the hits series.