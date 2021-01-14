Dr. Dre's estranged wife claims he’d hold her at gun point

Dr. Dre's wife Nicole Young claims she’d be held at gun point twice during multiple years of abuse.



This report comes nearly five months after Nicole filed for divorce against the rapper and admitted that he had “held a gun to my head,” twice, in 2000 and 2001.

During the same instance Dr. Dre allegedly “kicked down a door” while she “hid from his rage.”

People magazine reports that Young believes "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

"During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but, as I fell deeper in to the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

He biggest reason Young is asking for $100,000 a month is for mortgage payments towards a new home “comparable to our primary residence in Brentwood” since “Andre threatened to leave me 'homeless' — a direct threat he made to our children."