PTA shares WhatsApp's clarification on new privacy policy

The combo shows logos of PTA and WhatsApp.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday shared the details issued by WhatsApp regarding the new privacy policy for Pakistani users.

In a series of Tweets, the PTA clarified that the information has been "disseminated in good faith as a public service information without any liability whatsoever on the authority as a result of this information".

The PTA stated that the privacy policy will come into effect on February 8, of this year.

"The rationale for the changes in the WhatsApp privacy policy is to make it easier for people to both make a purchase and get help from a business directly on WhatsApp," explained the PTA.

"WhatsApp shares certain categories of data - including account registration information (e.g. phone number), how users interact with others (including businesses), and the user’s IP address-with Facebook for purposes such as promoting safety and integrity, fighting spam improving infrastructure & delivery systems, & providing integrations which enable users to connect their WhatsApp experiences with other Facebook Company Products and personalizing content (including ads & friend suggestions) across the Facebook Company Products," the PTA said quoting the messaging app.



The statement said that through the new terms of service WhatsApp is making it easier for people to both make a purchase and get help from a business by communicating directly on WhatsApp.



"Users will be notified within a chat with a business that has chosen to use Facebook or a third-party to manage their WhatsApp messages so they can choose whether to interact with this business," it said.

"For the limited categories of data WhatsApp does collect, it takes measures to restrict access to that information. While you may grant WhatsApp access to your contacts to help deliver the messages you send, WhatsApp does not share contact lists with anyone, including Facebook," added the PTA statement.



"To help users in Pakistan, WhatsApp has also developed these FAQs: (https://faq.whatsapp.com/general/security-and-privacy/answering-your-questions-about-whatsapps-privacy-policy?lang=ur) in Urdu," the PTA said.

