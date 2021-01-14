Riz Ahmed outs himself as a married man but keeps mum about wife’s identity

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has tied the knot but has kept mum on the subject.

The 38-year-old Sound of Metal actor revealed during Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast that he stayed back in California after wrapping up a shoot for his film as his “wife’s family” was from the area.

Theroux, per Us Weekly, told Ahmed what many of us were thinking: he didn’t realize The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor wasn’t single.

Theroux further asked Ahmed how long he has been married for, to which he replied: “Not very long, actually.”

“It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop,” he said.

“I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” he went on to say.

“If I was quite a private person, I wouldn’t be doing a podcast with you being like, ‘Hey, check out these films. I’m on Twitter.’ I guess it’s just about having boundaries,” he added.