Queen Elizabeth 'flushed scarlet' over Prince Philip's romantic gesture inside dressing room

Staff member reveals what goes on with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip behind closed doors

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip very rarely indulge in any display of love and affection in the public.



However, what goes on with the couple behind closed doors is something their closest staff members know very well about.

One such incident was revealed by designer Ian Thomas, who told royal expert Ingrid Seward how the Queen 'flushed scarlet' after Philip made a sweet remark while passing outside her dressing room.

Ingrid said, "When he was doing the hem, Prince Philip walked through the Queen’s dressing room and said ‘hmh, nice dress’.

"The Queen flushed scarlett. I always remember him telling me that story. She was just so thrilled to get the compliment from her husband," he added.