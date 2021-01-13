'Ertugrul’ actors Nurettin aka Bamsı and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish stars from historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey have arrived in Pakistan with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The media outlets citing sources reported that Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan are part of the 20-member Turkish delegation.
Meanwhile, according to Radio Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.
The Turkish FM also held meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.