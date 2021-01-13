close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

'Ertugrul' actors Nurettin aka Bamsı and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actors Nurettin aka Bamsı and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan

Turkish stars from historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey have arrived in Pakistan with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The media outlets citing sources reported that Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan are part of the 20-member Turkish delegation.

Meanwhile, according to Radio Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The Turkish FM also held meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

