‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actors Nurettin aka Bamsı and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey arrive in Pakistan

Turkish stars from historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey have arrived in Pakistan with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.



Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The media outlets citing sources reported that Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan are part of the 20-member Turkish delegation.

Meanwhile, according to Radio Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The Turkish FM also held meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.