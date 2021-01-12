close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
January 12, 2021

Protest over pay cuts brings Peshawar's BRT service to a standstill

Tue, Jan 12, 2021
Employees of a private company linked to the TransPeshawar protest at a Peshawar BRT station in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 12, 2021. Twitter/Muhammad Waqas/via The News

  • Employees of a private company linked to TransPeshawar suspend services at bus stations
  • Aggrieved employees claim salaries have been slashed by Rs5,000-Rs10,000
  • TransPeshawar spokesperson warns of action against the private company

PESHAWAR: A protest by employees over  pay cuts brought the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital to a standstill once again.

Employees of a private company linked to the Peshawar BRT — also known as TransPeshawar — claimed that their salaries had been slashed by amounts ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000.

The aggrieved employees initiated a strike against the pay cuts and suspended services at the Peshawar BRT stations, inconveniencing the passengers.

'Action will be taken'

On the other hand, TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan denied that there was any suspension in the BRT service, saying the protesting employees of the private company had "called off their strike".

"The strikers are employees of a private company," Khan explained, adding that TransPeshawar had nothing to do with its affairs.

However, the spokesperson warned of action against the private company.

"Action will be taken against the private company as per our contract with them," he said, adding that the BRT service was fully restored for the citizens.

