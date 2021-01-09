close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2021

PDM to jointly compete in by-polls, Ahsan Iqbal announces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021
PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal speaking to media in Lahore, on January 09, 2021. — YouTube

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party Opposition alliance, will jointly compete in the by-polls, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on announced on Saturday.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Iqbal hoped that the PDM's member parties would offer "complete support" during by-elections on seats that were won by the PML-N.

"We have decided not to field a candidate in Sindh for by-elections on seats that were won by the PPP," he added.

A few days earlier, the leaders of the 11-party alliance had announced that parties that are a part of the PDM would take part in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.

The development comes only days before the by-polls are set to take place on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.

By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.

Schedule for Sindh and Balochistan assemblies:

December 22: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 23 to 28: Filing of nomination papers

December 29: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 4, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 8, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 14, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 15, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 16, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 17, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 16, 2021: Polling day

The notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-polls. — ECP via The News/File

Schedule for NA, Punjab and KP seats:

December 24: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 25 to 20: Filing of nomination papers

December 31: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 6, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 11, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 18, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 19, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 20, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 21, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 19, 2021: Polling day

Latest News

More From Pakistan