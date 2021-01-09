PDM to jointly compete in by-polls, Ahsan Iqbal announces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party Opposition alliance, will jointly compete in the by-polls, PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on announced on Saturday.
Speaking to media in Lahore, Iqbal hoped that the PDM's member parties would offer "complete support" during by-elections on seats that were won by the PML-N.
"We have decided not to field a candidate in Sindh for by-elections on seats that were won by the PPP," he added.
A few days earlier, the leaders of the 11-party alliance had announced that parties that are a part of the PDM would take part in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.
The development comes only days before the by-polls are set to take place on two National Assembly and five provincial assemblies’ seats.
By-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while the voters in NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will elect their representatives on February 19, 2021.
Schedule for Sindh and Balochistan assemblies:
December 22: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer
December 23 to 28: Filing of nomination papers
December 29: Publication of names of nominated candidates
January 4, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO
January 8, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions
January 14, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal
January 15, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates
January 16, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates
January 17, 2021: Allotment of election symbol
February 16, 2021: Polling day
Schedule for NA, Punjab and KP seats:
December 24: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer
December 25 to 20: Filing of nomination papers
December 31: Publication of names of nominated candidates
January 6, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO
January 11, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions
January 18, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal
January 19, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates
January 20, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates
January 21, 2021: Allotment of election symbol
February 19, 2021: Polling day