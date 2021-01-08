Sania Mirza posts a new picture with meaningful caption on Instagram

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Friday took to her Instagram account and shared a new picture to wow her fans. And while the snapshot became a hit, her caption also won many hearts.

"Be your own [sunshine]" the sportswoman wrote to motivate her legions of fans.



In the up-close selfie, Sania could be seen wearing little to no makeup and staring right into the lens.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the snapshot amassed close to 80,000 likes and about 450 comments in which fans and followers from across the globe praised Sania's beauty and expressed their gratitude for motivating them.

A few days ago, Sania shared another solo picture in which she was featured rocking a black outfit along with a printed cape over it. She could be seen standing in a room and looking away from the camera.

Since Sania did not look at the camera, she added a hilarious caption to describe her expressions and revealed that she is a big food lover.

"That look when you see food," she wrote.







