Sania Mirza posts a new pic with a hilarious caption on Instagram

Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Sunday logged in to her Instagram page and shared the first post of 2021.

In the solo picture, Sania was featured rocking a black outfit along with a printed cape over it. She could be seen standing in a room and looking away from the camera.

Since Sania did not look at the camera, she added a hilarious caption to describe her expressions and revealed that she is a big food lover.





"That look when you see food," she wrote.

The picture became an instant hit among her followers, garnering close to 50,000 likes within two hours of going live.

Sania Mirza often shares her own and her family photographs on the photo-sharing website. On December 31, she uploaded a set of six throwback pictures to showcase the year 2020 and bid farewell to it.



