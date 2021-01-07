In a first, tech giant Amazon now owns 11 planes

Amazon Global Air says it bought 11 Boeing 767-300 aircraft to expand its transportation fleet.

The tech giant confirmed the purchase in a press statement.



Amazon's first air operation launched in 2016. The company has been steadily building up its air cargo capacity over the years through leasing agreements, but this is the first time Amazon has ever owned its own aircraft.

“Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the US in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal,” said Amazon Global Air Vice President Sarah Rhoads.

Experts say buying its own aircraft will allow Amazon become a credible competitor in logistics, BBC reported.

Amazon Air’s fleet expansion comes at a time when customers are relying on fast, free shipping more than ever.

The new purchases include seven aircraft from Delta and four aircraft from WestJet, which will join the network by 2022.