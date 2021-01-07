Celebrities enraged as Trump supporters storm US Capitol: 'Epitome of white privilege!'

Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans, Cardi B are raising their voice against violence that ensued at US Capitol

Hollywood stars are fuming after a mob of charged Trump supporters marched inside the US Capitol on Tuesday, attempting to break into the chambers.

Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans, Cardi B are raising their voice against violence that ensued as Vice President Mike Pence and others were forced to evacuate the Capitol Hill.

“This is So embarrassing. HE LOST!!!!!!!! SAY IT WITH ME: HEEEEE LOST,” Hailey Baldwin said. “MOVE ON!!! This is like a bad embarrassing breakup!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian blasted, “The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach."



Chris Evans commented, "Just think of the carnage had they not been white."

Cardi B also came forth condemning the riots.

TV journalist Chris Cuomo called out Donald Trump, writing, “You have done nothing but encourage this. You have corrupted law and now order. This is what your influence looks like. You can’t even control your own proxies."