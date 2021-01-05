Heavy snowfall continues all over United States

People walk down a snow-covered Chestnut Street in Boston, Massachusetts.. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON, DC: Heavy snowfall continues across different parts of the United States of America due to which various cities and states are facing accidents and mishaps.

The snowfall had begun in the last days of 2020, which is continuing in many cities.

A record snowfall of three to four inches has so far been recorded in various cities.

Many vehicles, as well as pedestrians, have been facing various accidents while due to slippery roads. Meanwhile, a number of traffic accidents and incidents of people falling or slipping, have occurred in many areas.



