close
Mon Jan 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Heavy snowfall continues all over United States

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 05, 2021
People walk down a snow-covered Chestnut Street in Boston, Massachusetts.. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON, DC: Heavy snowfall continues across different parts of the United States of  America due to which various cities and states are facing accidents and mishaps.

The snowfall had begun in the last days of 2020, which is continuing in many cities.

A record snowfall of three to four inches has so far been recorded in various cities.

Many vehicles, as well as pedestrians, have been facing various accidents while due to slippery roads. Meanwhile, a number of traffic accidents and incidents of people falling or slipping, have occurred in many areas.


Latest News

More From World