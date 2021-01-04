Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa is a ‘hero’

Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Fahad Mustafa (L). File photo

LAHORE: Speedster Shoaib Akhtar considers actor and producer Fahad Mustafa a "hero".

In a Q&A session on Sunday, the Rawalpindi Express shared his thoughts on cricket and entertainment and life.

When asked to give word for Fahad Mustafa, the pacer replied: “Hero hai bunda”.



The appreciation from the cricket superstar might be a boost for the actor who has been in hot waters for making some controversial statements recently.

First, he landed into trouble over his comments regarding the Turkish actor Engin Altan when he got a strong response from Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Fahad Mustafa came under fire over his remarks on the drama serial Dunk which revolves around the sensitive issue of harassment.

In a statement, he called the show a “tribute to victims who have been wrongly accused.”

He further added, “I think brands should take a stand and set an example by working with the people who have been falsely accused of sexual harassment, to support them and clear their name.”

This triggered a controversy on social media and the actor was slammed for being insensitive on the matter.