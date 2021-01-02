Pakistan Shaheens celebrate New Year with victory over Canterbury

— Twitter

LINCOLN, New Zealand: Pakistan Shaheens celebrated the new year 2021 with a seven-wicket victory against Canterbury during their third Twenty20 match on Friday.

Canterbury made 169 runs for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs, after being put in to bat by the Shaheens captain Rohail Nazir.

Chasing 170, the Shaheens lost their three early wickets for just 55 but captain Rohail and middle-order batsman Hussain Talat added 115 runs off 60 balls to steer their team to a comfortable victory with eleven balls left.

Rohail scored 69 not out from 39 balls with six fours and four sixes while Hussain contributed a 35-ball 53 with seven fours and a six.

For Canterbury, HJ Chamberlain remained not out on 66, made off 46 balls with five fours and four sixes while Tyler Lortan made 51 from 38 balls with six fours and a six.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed two wickets for 36 for the Shaheens.

This is the first victory Pakistan Shaheens have recorded on the tour as they earlier lost their first two T20 matches to Northern Districts by 21 runs and Wellington Firebirds by nine wickets.

Now, Pakistan Shaheens will play their fourth T20 match against New Zealand XI on January 3.