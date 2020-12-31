Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik wish fans a happy New Year in new video

Former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik (L) and his Indian wife, tennis player Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, arguably the most famous sports couple in the subcontinent, on Thursday took to social media and wished their fans a happy New Year.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Shoaib and Sania not only wished their fans good wishes for the upcoming year but they also shed light on how 2020 was exceptionally hard for everyone, including them, because of the pandemic.

"It's been an extremely hard year for everyone and we are no different," said Sania Mirza.

"But this year, we have all learnt how to be grateful for the little things in life, for our family, [and] for being safe. We just want to wish you all a happy New Year."



On the other hand, Shoaib Malik asked fans to support each other during tough times.

"I think we need each other's help, we need each other's support, and that makes a very big difference," he said. "Let's all do that, and let's pass this time. Stay strong."

The couple also asked fans to stay safe and healthy.



