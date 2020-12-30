Chrissy Teigen slams botched nose piercing job: ‘It's impossible to do wrong’

Chrissy Teigen recently called out the piercer who botched her piercing job since it’s just a "hole, through the nose” and “It's impossible to do wrong."



The model shared her new nose piercing on Twitter with a caption that read, "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao” (sic)

In the next tweet the model called out the piercer and claimed, "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong."

