BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ lands their 28th landslide win at ‘Music Bank’

BTS recently claimed yet another victory on Music Bank with their hit song Dynamite.



For those unversed, Music Bank is a South Korean music program that airs every Friday within the country and is also streamed in an extra one hundred countries through KBS World.

The boys from BTS were able to land their monumental win at the music show due to the consistent support of their ARMY fan base.

Currently Dynamite sits at first place with 3,570 points, Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation stands at 2nd with 2850 for her new song What Do I Call You. Third position on the other hand, is still being secured by BTS with their song Life Goes On at 2,482 points.



