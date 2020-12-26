Here are some major features that WhatsApp will roll out in 2021

Photo: File

Despite several new features rolled out by the Facebook-owned WhatsApp in 2020, it is expected that in 2021 more exciting features will be introduced.



Although several changes are on the cards in 2021, these are the three major features that we can expect.

WhatsApp web to get voice, video call

WhatsApp will roll out a voice and video calling feature for the messaging app's desktop version next year, a company spokesperson had informed Reuters.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp at par with video-conferencing staples Zoom and Google Meet, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

WhatsApp said it has already rolled out the feature to some desktop users on a trial basis in time for the holiday season, a move first reported by tech blog WABetaInfo.

Pasting multiple videos, photos

The beta update for iOS 2.21.10.23 — which is soon expected to be available for all users — enables the users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp.

How to paste images?

Select multiple images from the Photos app

Now, press “Export” and now “Copy”

Open WhatsApp and paste the content in the chat bar

WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy

WhatsApp users will be required to agree to its new Terms and Privacy Policy in 2021, and failing to do so may need you to delete your account, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp will reportedly update its terms of service starting February 8, though the date is subject to change.