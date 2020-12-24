close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2020

Ertugrul's death in Kurulus: Osman leaves fans teary-eyed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 24, 2020

Following the death of Pakistan's most beloved Turkish character Ertugrul, in historical drama Kurulus: Osman, social media has not stopped their tears.

The latest episode of the drama, which looks at the life of Osman I, son of Ertugrul, showed the major character dying, leaving fans in shock.

They took to social media to express their admiration and adoration of the character as well as their hopes for the main protagonist Osman.

 







