Thu Dec 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2020

Did Khloe Kardashian just get engaged? Her humongous diamond ring suggests so

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 24, 2020
Many believe Khloe Kardashian has exchanged rings with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian sent her fans into tizzy after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring in a recent outing.

The sparkly rock sparked engagement rumours for the reality TV star, with many believing she has exchanged rings with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Dissecting the ring,  a bridal diamond expert — who did not work on Kardashian’s ring — revealed to Page Six that the  piece is estimated to be worth at least $1 million and could have a sentimental meaning behind its design.

“Three-stone rings represent past, present and future,” James Allen’s director of communications Shannon Delaney-Ron said. “If this is an engagement ring, it’s a beautiful representation of their relationship and future together.”

Khloe, had earlier rekindled her romance with off and on boyfriend Tristan Thompson, during quarantine. 

He had cheated on Khloe,  the weekend before she gave birth to True in April 2018.

